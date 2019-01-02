McFall: Glentoran are fighting for Irish Premiership survival

Glentoran's management team witnessed a depressing defeat at home to 10th-placed Dungannon

Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall concedes his struggling side are fighting for Irish Premiership survival.

The east Belfast team lost 4-2 at home to Dungannon Swifts to sit five points ahead of one-from-bottom Newry City.

Tuesday's defeat was the Glens' 10th league match without a win - the worst run in the club's 137-year history.

"If you look at the table now, we are in a relegation battle and the guys who have been here for a long time must stand up and be counted," said McFall.

"It is the same players who have been making mistakes all season, and that has been absolutely killing us.

"Mentally, some of the players are weak and we have to change that.

"We have brought one player in, and hopefully we can sign another couple before the transfer window closes."

The 4-2 win at the Oval was Dungannon's first away league victory this season

Glentoran are the second most successful club in Irish League history, having won the top-flight title 23 times.

But their last league triumph was a decade ago and in recent years they have not been in title contention.

McFall, who won four championships at Portadown, was appointed for a second spell as Glentoran manager in February 2018 after Gary Haveron's dismissal.

He initially agreed to take charge until the end of that season, but stayed on for this term with former Glens players Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman joining the coaching team.

Recently there have been reports that Glentoran, known to have financial problems, have held talks with a potential Iranian millionaire investor.

This Saturday, Glentoran are away to Premiership champions Crusaders in the fifth round of the Irish Cup.

Defeat at Seaview would mean Premiership survival would be the club's sole focus for the rest of the season.

Former Portadown striker Darren Murray will be eligible to make his Glens debut, having signed last month.