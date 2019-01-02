Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Davis, Hendry, Bayo, Dundee, St Mirren

Steven Davis has agreed an 18-month deal to return to Rangers from Southampton. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are considering sending Scotland international defender Jack Hendry out on loan, with Sunderland, Portsmouth and Bradford all potential destinations. (Daily Mail)

Celtic will be getting a "killer" striker with huge potential if they can secure a deal for Ivory Coast international Vakoun Issour Bayo from Dunajska Streda. (Daily Record)

But Dunajska Streda coach Peter Hyballa is determined to keep Bayo for the remainder of the Slovakian top-flight season. (Daily Record)

Dundee midfielder Jesse Curran is being courted by Sven Goran Eriksson with a view to calling him up to the Philippines squad. (Scottish Sun)

Defender Josh Heaton will keep fighting for a place in the St Mirren team, despite being told he can leave. (Scottish Sun)