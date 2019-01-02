Steven Davis: Southampton player keen on Rangers return

Steven Davis' last appearance was against Tottenham at the start of December

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis is keen to return to Rangers but talks are still taking place to determine whether it will be a loan or permanent deal.

The 34-year-old has made only six appearances this term and Southampton are happy for the Northern Ireland international to leave during January.

His contract expires in the summer.

Davis made 152 appearances for Rangers between 2008 and 2012, scoring 18 goals before leaving for the English Premier League.