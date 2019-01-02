Tom Curry: Sale Sharks open side flanker signs contract extension

Tom Curry became England's youngest debutant since Jonny Wilkinson after winning his first cap in 2016

Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Premiership club until 2023.

The England international, 20, made his debut for the club against Scarlets in the European Challenge Cup in 2016.

He went on to win his first England cap during the tour of Argentina in the summer of 2017 and has since made five appearances for his country.

"I'm delighted to put pen to paper again at such an exciting time for the club," Curry said.

Curry's new contract comes five days after his brother Ben also signed a new deal to keep him at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The extension also comes after captain Jono Ross, scrum-half Faf de Klerk, and forward Josh Beaumont committed their future at the club.

"I'm delighted that England international Tom has pledged his future with the club, director of rugby Steve Diamond said. "He's come though the academy and, along with his brother, has been a revelation.

"He's already a senior member of the playing group and is the best example of the modern-day professional rugby player: dedicated, clean living, abrasive and he has a great knowledge of the game for one so young."