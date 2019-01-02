Callum Elder: Ipswich Town sign defender on loan from Leicester City

Callum Elder is yet to make a senior appearance for Leicester City

Ipswich Town have signed defender Callum Elder on loan from Premier League side Leicester City until the end of the season.

Elder, 23, also spent time on loan at Mansfield and Wigan, helping the Latics to the League One title last term.

"I'm delighted to get Callum in early. He gives competition on the left side," boss Paul Lambert said.

"He is a very good player. He's been training with top players at Leicester and he has handled that well."

In addition to his loans with Mansfield and Wigan, Australian Elder has also spells with Peterborough, Brentford and Barnsley.

"He's got a really good left foot and he wanted to be here and that's vital for me. I need players who want to come here and play for this club," Lambert added.

