Harvey Barnes: Darren Moore 'knows nothing' of possible West Bromwich Albion exit

Harvey Barnes agreed a season-long loan deal with West Bromwich Albion in July

West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore says he knows "nothing at all" about reports that on-loan midfielder Harvey Barnes could be recalled by his parent club Leicester City in January.

Barnes, 21, has scored nine times during his loan spell with Albion.

But Leicester boss Claude Puel has hinted that Barnes' season-long deal at The Hawthorns could be cut short.

"When it comes to that point with Leicester, we'll have a chat with them and we'll go from there," said Moore.

He told BBC WM: "Harvey's their player and he's doing really well for us. Everyone at West Brom has applauded Harvey for his contribution.

"The boy's very happy here and he's playing some great football. He's made a huge improvement on the good player that he is and we've improved him in areas that have made him even better."

The Baggies lost 2-1 at Blackburn on New Year's Day, a defeat which ended a nine-match unbeaten run and saw them drop a place to fourth in the Championship.