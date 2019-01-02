Neil Aspin: Port Vale boss questions future after supporter criticism

Neil Aspin appeared in more than 400 games for Port Vale during 10 seasons with the club as a player

Manager Neil Aspin has questioned his future at Port Vale, after booing from supporters during the 1-1 draw away to League Two leaders Lincoln City.

As a player Aspin made more than 400 games for the Valiants, and returned to the club as manager in October 2017 to guide the club to survival.

However, seven wins and 11 defeats have left Vale in 19th place this term.

"There are many supporters who don't want me at the club, but I think the players do," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"The players showed they knew it was a vital game for me and that's given me a lot of heart.

"If people don't want me here, then maybe it's time for me to go."

Tuesday's draw with Lincoln ended a run of two straight defeats, both of which came at Vale Park over the festive period.

"I've had a chat with the chairman and I'll be seeing him again this week," Aspin added.

"If you're playing the team that's top of the league and you're getting booed by your own supporters when you're playing quite well, you're not going to do anything that's going to please them."