Ben Wiles: Rotherham United midfielder signs new contract at Championship club

Ben Wiles progressed through the age groups at Rotherham to become a first-team player

Midfielder Ben Wiles has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Rotherham United, having broken into the first-team at the New York Stadium.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the EFL Trophy last season and his league debut against Brentford on the opening day this campaign.

His first league start came in last month's defeat by Bristol City.

Wiles, who came up through the club's youth teams, has made 13 senior appearances in total.