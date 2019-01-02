Andy Cannon: Portsmouth sign versatile Rochdale midfielder for undisclosed fee

Andy Cannon played for Rochdale's youth teams before making his first-team debut

League One leaders Portsmouth have signed versatile Rochdale midfielder Andy Cannon on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has scored once in 16 appearances for Dale this season, and played 127 career games.

Cannon, who can play full-back as well across midfield, progressed through the youth ranks at Spotland.

"I see Andy as an attacking midfielder," Pompey boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

He played against the south coast club in League One and the FA Cup for Rochdale this season, and is therefore cup-tied.

Meanwhile, Dale goalkeeper Brendan Moore, 26, has been released and is returning to the USA.

