Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 4 January

Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Connah's Quay regained top spot with victory over Bala on New Year's Day and are a point ahead of second-placed Barry. Aberystwyth are a point outside the top six in seventh spot having not won in their last four games - three of which have been defeats. Nomads won 2-1 at Deeside Stadium in the reverse fixture in August.

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Newtown have joined New Saints in securing their place in the top six ahead of the second phase. Chris Hughes' side are unbeaten in their last four games while third-placed New Saints have won their last three fixtures, including the double over Cefn Druids. Earlier in the season the sides drew 1-1 at Latham Park.

Saturday, 5 January

Caernarfon Town v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen pulled away from the lower reaches of the table with victory against Llanelli on New Year's Day and Neil Smothers' side are unbeaten in three matches. Caernarfon held on to sixth spot after the last round of games and will seeking to avenge a 4-3 defeat at Richmond Park in November.

Cardiff Met v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT; Cardiff Met ended a run of two consecutive defeats to shock leaders Barry Town in their last game and will be looking for a similar result against a Bala side who will be in the top six when the league splits. Colin Caton's Bala won the reverse fixture 3-0 in November.

Cefn Druids v Barry Town; 14:30 GMT: Cefn Druids are eight points clear of the bottom two after back to back defeats to New Saints over the festive period while Barry lost top spot after their defeat at Cardiff Met and Connah's Quay winning on New Year's Day. September's reverse fixture at Jenner Park saw Barry win 2-1 with Mo Touray scoring a stoppage time winner.

Llanelli Town v Llandudno; 14:30 GMT: The bottom two meet at Stebonheath Park with a point separating Llanelli in 11th and Llandudno in 12th. Llanelli, who are winless in five games, won 2-1 at Maesdu Park in October while Llandudno halted a run of six defeats with two draws against Caernarfon over the festive period.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 5 January

Merthyr Town v Salisbury; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 5 January

Colwyn Bay v Clitheroe; 15:00 GMT