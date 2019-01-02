Charlie Adam: Stoke midfielder 'open' to return to Scotland

Could Charlie Adam be involved in the fourth round of this season's Scottish Cup?

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam would be "open" to a return to Scotland this month.

Adam has only made three appearances this term and his deal with the English Championship club expires this summer.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a moves to Hearts, former club Rangers and home-town side Dundee.

"I've had no contact from any clubs - it's only speculation at the moment. If clubs want to speak, then great," Adam told BBC Scotland.

"But at the moment there's nothing there and we'll see where we are when the window closes."

Adam - who left Rangers in 2009 - has spoken to Stoke about his lack of game time and says both parties "know where they're at".

He worked with Craig Levein during the latter's time in charge of Scotland, and has huge admiration for the Hearts manager, who made a similar move to bring Adam's former Rangers team-mate Steven Naismith north from Norwich a year ago.

"It's not about the money," Adam said. "It's about coming and showing that you're still at the levels that everyone thinks you're at by making a difference to a team.

"For me it's about getting back out there and enjoying it, scoring goals and helping a team that wants to be successful.

"Craig is someone I got on extremely well with in the Scotland set up. He's a good manager, an honest guy who speaks his mind, and he's done a great job."