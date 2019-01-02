Graham Barrow: Manager hopes to extend Wrexham loans

Brad Walker began his professional career at Hartlepool United

Wrexham manager Graham Barrow is hopeful of extending the loan deals of midfielders Bobby Grant and Brad Walker.

Grant's month-long loan from Fleetwood Town expired after the New Year's Day defeat at Salford City

Walker is due to return to Crewe Alexandra following Saturday's home game against Dover Athletic.

"We're hoping to seal Bobby sooner than later and then move on to Brad," Barrow said.

Walker. 23, has scored four goals in 17 league appearances during his six month loan spell while 28-year-old Grant has scored once in six league games since arriving in November.

Barrow is also hoping to add to his squad ahead of Saturday's game against Dover at the Racecourse.

"We've got an offer in for a player and hopefully it gets accepted," Barrow said.