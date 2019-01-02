Ricky German: Crawley Town sign striker from non-league Hendon

Ricky German in action for Chesterfield
Ricky German was released by Chesterfield last summer

League Two side Crawley Town have signed teenage striker Ricky German from non-league Hendon.

The 19-year-old, who has netted 28 times in 21 games for the Southern League club this season, has agreed a three-year deal with the Reds.

German was previously on the books at Chesterfield but failed to score in 12 appearances for the Spireites.

"He is quick with a natural eye for goal," director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.

