Man City v Liverpool: Pep Guardiola says "nobody trusts us"

Guardiola's side won 5-0 at the Etihad against Liverpool in the league last season

Pep Guardiola says "nobody trusts" Manchester City as his side prepares to face Premier League leaders Liverpool.

City are seven points behind Jurgen Klopp's side after losing two matches before defeating Southampton on Sunday.

Guardiola feels those losses have undermined confidence in City, who could have Kevin de Bruyne back after he trained following a muscle strain.

The Spaniard said: "I know today nobody trusts us. Everyone is talking about 'if we lose' - but we can win."

City have failed to win any of their last four meetings with Liverpool, who - in contrast to the champions' indifferent recent form - have won their last nine Premier League games.

"At the moment they are the best team in Europe, in their consistency and the way they control the details in their game," said Guardiola.

Happy with the season so far

City collected a record number of points and scored a record number of goals on their way to last season's title.

But despite their relative decline, Guardiola remains happy with how his side have performed this season and has no intention of making any signings in the January transfer window.

He said: "A lot of nice words are spoken when you make 100 points in a season. But after, it is how you come back - and we did it.

"I am delighted with my team. We have made a lot of points."