Omar Mussa: Walsall sign midfielder from Belgian side KV Mechelen
Walsall have signed midfielder Omar Mussa from Belgian side KV Mechelen on a deal until the end of the season.
Mussa, 18, who plays for Belgium's under-18 side, joins the Saddlers with the option of a further year.
"I'm very happy to sign for Walsall and I am excited to start life here," Mussa said after joining the League One club.
"I have been welcomed in by everyone from the first minute I arrived here. Everyone here wants to give you confidence, they want you to succeed."
