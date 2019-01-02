Omar Mussa: Walsall sign midfielder from Belgian side KV Mechelen

Walsall are 15th in the League One table after 26 games played
Walsall have signed midfielder Omar Mussa from Belgian side KV Mechelen on a deal until the end of the season.

Mussa, 18, who plays for Belgium's under-18 side, joins the Saddlers with the option of a further year.

"I'm very happy to sign for Walsall and I am excited to start life here," Mussa said after joining the League One club.

"I have been welcomed in by everyone from the first minute I arrived here. Everyone here wants to give you confidence, they want you to succeed."

