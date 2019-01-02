Mark Sykes: Oxford sign midfielder from Glenavon

Oxford United beat Port Vale to the singing of Mark Sykes

Oxford United have signed midfielder Mark Sykes from Glenavon for an undisclosed fee and finalised a loan deal for Wolves winger Jordan Graham.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Sykes, 21, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the U's.

He could make his debut when the League One side travel to Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Graham's switch was agreed last week and he moves to the Kassam Stadium until the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old had a loan spell at Championship club Ipswich earlier this season, featuring four times.

