Filip Benkovic: Leicester City will not recall Celtic loanee, says Claude Puel

Filip Benkovic has scored twice in his 20 Celtic appearances

On-loan defender Filip Benkovic is likely to remain at Celtic for the rest of the season, Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed.

The Croatian centre-back, 21, has been a regular for Brendan Rodgers' side since arriving at the end of August.

There had been speculation he may be recalled this month, but Puel has quashed those rumours.

"If we don't get any injuries, it's better Filip maintains his loan at Celtic," Puel told BBC Radio Leicester.

Benkovic joined the English Premier League club from Dinamo Zagreb for a reported £13m at the start of August before being loaned to Celtic on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Last month, he said he was keen to remain with the Scottish Premiership club for the rest of the campaign.

Saturday's Old Firm defeat by Rangers - in which he went off injured - was Benkovic's 20th appearance for Celtic.