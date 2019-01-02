Derry City: Ciaron Harkin among trio of new signings

Patrick McClean made his senior debut at Derry City in 2015

Derry City have signed Patrick McClean and David Parkhouse in addition to the return of Ciaron Harkin from Coleraine.

McClean, 22, is a younger brother of Republic of Ireland winger James and has rejoined the Candystripes following spells at Sligo Rovers and Waterford.

Parkhouse, 19, a highly-rated Northern Ireland Under-21 international striker, arrives on loan from Sheffield United.

Harkin, 22, returns to Derry, with Ben Doherty joining Coleraine as part of a swap move.

Midfielder Harkin, who joined Coleraine from Institute in 2017, is beginning his second stint at his hometown club having started his career at the Brandywell.

McClean and Harkin have both agreed two-year deals with the club while Parkhouse has joined on a six-month loan having spent a month at National League North side Boston United earlier this season.

"Two of the three have played at the club before, been through the system here before, and they've been away and won things at other clubs," said Derry manager Declan Devine.

"Patrick has won a First Division title at Waterford and Ciaron Harkin has won an Irish Cup and played in Europe four times with Coleraine.

"David Parkhouse comes in as a player that I've known very well over the last number of years, who was very much sought after before he went to England and even in his first year or two at Sheffield United there was a lot of interest from other clubs in maybe taking him on but he became available and we're delighted to get all three here."

The trio arrive in Derry ahead of the start of pre-season training on Thursday with the club's opening League of Ireland match against UCD on 15 February.

"Ultimately we need another five players - six players possibly - with whatever's about the youth team and the reserve teams but the work hasn't stopped," added Devine.

"We had one day off over Christmas, we're bringing players in on trial from Sunday on and we've got three or four other targets that we want to achieve over the coming days but more importantly we want to make sure that when we bring players to the club that they're the right players who are going to fit us for the first game against UCD."