Falkirk: Adbul Osman joins Championship side until end of season

Abdul Osman spent four seasons at Partick Thistle

Falkirk have signed former Partick Thistle captain Abdul Osman until the end of the season, and hope to add another new face before the weekend.

Osman, 31, has been training with the Championship club since November after leaving Greek Superleague side Lamia.

He is the second signing of the January transfer window following the addition of left-back Paul Dixon.

"He has been very impressive in training," manager Ray McKinnon told the Falkirk website.

"He looks really fit and has played consistently at a good standard over the past few years."