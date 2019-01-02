Quiz: Can you name the top eight American Premier League goalscorers?

Christian Pulisic has scored nine goals in 23 games for the US and 15 goals in 72 starts for Borussia Dortmund

Christian Pulisic will become the latest American to play in the Premier League next season after Chelsea spent 64m euros (£58m) on the Borussia Dortmund man.

The 20-year-old United States forward has been loaned back to the German club until the end of this season.

But how is your knowledge of Americans to have scored in the Premier League? You've got three minutes to name the top eight.

In case you were wondering, 44 Americans in total have played in the Premier League.