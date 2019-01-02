Kevin van Veen: Northampton striker re-signs for Scunthorpe United

Kevin van Veen first joined Scunthorpe United from Dutch side FC Oss in January 2015

Scunthorpe United have re-signed striker Kevin van Veen from Northampton Town on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 27-year-old Dutchman has returned to Glanford Park 11 months on from leaving for Sixfields in last season's winter transfer window.

Van Veen scored 23 goals in 116 appearances after signing from Dutch second division side FC Oss in 2015.

After relegation to League Two with the Cobblers in May, he has scored 10 goals in 28 appearances this season.

Scunthorpe are currently 21st in League One, having climbed to within a point of safety after successive post-Christmas wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United.

But, prior to that, Stuart McCall's side had gone six games without a goal, in an overall run of seven straight league and cup defeats.

