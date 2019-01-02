Dominic Solanke: Liverpool striker's loan move to Crystal Palace off

Dominic Solanke won the player of the tournament at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke's proposed loan move to Crystal Palace is off because of concerns over his fitness.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the 21-year-old was a target for the January transfer window on Sunday.

But Solanke has not made a first-team appearance for Liverpool this season and was ruled out of recent matches because of a muscle problem.

Palace need a striker who is available to play straight away.

The Eagles, who face Wolverhampton Wanderers at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, have scored 17 goals in 20 Premier League games this season, the third lowest in the division.

Huddersfield and Brighton are interested in Solanke, while it is understood there is also interest from the Championship and clubs outside England.

Solanke, a former England youth international who has one senior cap - against Brazil in 2017 - joined Liverpool from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2017.