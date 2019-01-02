Glenavon recall on-loan duo Robbie Norton and Jack O'Mahony

Promising midfielder Robbie Norton moved to Warrenpoint on loan in August

Glenavon have recalled on-loan players Robbie Norton and Jack O'Mahony ahead of their Irish Cup match against Rosemount Rec on Saturday.

The pair will both he available for the fifth-round tie against the Greyabbey-based junior club at Mourneview Park.

Norton, 20, enjoyed an impressive spell at Warrenpoint Town while O'Mahony, 18, had been on loan with H&W Welders.

Manager Gary Hamilton has recalled both players following Mark Sykes' transfer to League One side Oxford United.

Warrenpoint thanked midfielder Norton for his contribution to their campaign, which has left them comfortably in mid-table.

"Robbie will be a huge miss at the Q Radio Arena as he has played a big role in helping the team get some important results showing his quality and scoring a few goals along the way," read a club statement.

"Everyone at Warrenpoint would to thank Robbie for his time and efforts and wish him all the best for the future."