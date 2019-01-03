Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'I don't want to leave Man Utd'

Media playback is not supported on this device Rashford can strike free-kicks like Ronaldo - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not want to leave his role at the club in the summer.

He was named as interim boss after the club sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

His side's 2-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday meant he became the second manager in the club's history to win his first four league games in charge, emulating Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

When asked if he will leave in May, Solskjaer replied: "I don't want to."

The 45-year-old took up the position after being given permission by Molde, although the club in his native Norway stressed they were only "lending" Solskjaer to United, indicating they expected him to return to his role as manager.

On matching Busby, who won five league titles as United manager between 1945 and 1969 and then 1970-71, Solskjaer said: "That will be in the books but it's nothing I'm thinking of.

"I'm just thinking about the next game, because if you win four you can win another four with this club. That's the challenge, that's the standard we're used to."

Substitute Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scored second-half goals at St James' Park as Manchester United moved back within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Analysis - 'Man Utd should keep him'

Former England striker Alan Shearer on Radio 5 live

Manchester United were impressive once they went 1-0 up. It was only a matter of time before their forwards started to do that. Solskjaer couldn't have done any more. I think they'll have looked at the fixtures coming up and thought 'let's give him the best possible start'.

There are bigger tests to come and I am concerned about how they are defensively. But what if Solskjaer wins all of his games in charge? What if he wins them a trophy? I think they should keep him.