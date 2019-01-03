Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Boyata, Brown, Defoe, Wallace

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dedryck Boyata's agent has confirmed that the 28-year-old will quit Celtic in the summer - and that the Belgium centre-half could sign a pre-contract with another club this month. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic and Rangers have both been put on the alert after Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe was told he is free to leave the Vitality Stadium this month, with bookmakers making the Ibrox club favourites to sign the 36-year-old former England international, who has made just four league appearances this season. (The Scotsman)

Bristol City have targeted out-of-favour Rangers left-back Lee Wallace, Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ryan Gauld, who is currently on loan to Farense from Sporting Lisbon, and Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has a decision to make after A-League newcomers Western Melbourne formalised what is believed to be a lucrative move for the 33-year-old, but sources at the Scottish champions remain confident that the midfielder will take up the offer of a contract extension despite interest also coming from Major League Soccer clubs Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City. (The Herald)

Turkish club Goztepe could be ready to offer Emilio Izaguirre, who rejoined Celtic as back-up to Kieran Tierney in the summer from Al-Fayha, an 18-month contract as the 32-year-old Honduras left-back enters the last six months of his deal with the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

Burnley and Cardiff City are in competition to sign 27-year-old Scotland midfielder Matt Phillips from Championship club West Bromwich Albion. (Mirror)

Motherwell hope to seal a deal to bring Ross McCormack back to Fir Park by the weekend, with the 32-year-old former Scotland striker keen on a return from Aston Villa. (Daily Record)

Central Coast Mariners have not given up hope that Ross McCormack will complete his loan from Aston Villa, scheduled to last another six months, despite the 32-year-old forward having missed their recent games and being linked with Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Norwegian defender Niklas Gunnarsson will not be returning to Hibernian despite the 27-year-old being linked with the Easter Road club after turning down a new contract with Swedish club Djurgarden. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has confirmed he is close to signing a new defender after Celtic centre-half Jack Hendry emerged as a target. (Scottish Sun)

Scottish Championship clubs could scupper plans for the introduction of a fifth division after being told Rangers and Celtic "colt" teams would be allowed to be promoted as far as the second tier. (The Scotsman)

The salary packages of Rangers' two football board executive directors has risen by nearly £40,000 over a year in which the club saw soaring losses of £14.3m. (Evening Times)

David Moyes, along with Sam Allardyce, is in the running for the Stoke City manager's job with Gary Rowett facing the sack at the English Championship club. (Mirror)