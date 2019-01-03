Trinity Shield: St Clement beat St Saviour 4-1 to win 2019 title

St Clement are still third on the all-time list of Trinity Shield wins with 15, five off St Brelade and nine behind St Saviour

St Clement won the Trinity Shield for the first time in 11 years after beating St Saviour 4-1 at Springfield.

Having fallen behind to Lucas Parker's 11th-minute opener, Matt Rawlings levelled just before half-time.

A minute after the restart, Sol Solomon put the eastern parish ahead, before Karl Hinds' 55th-minute strike and another for Rawlings on 78 minutes.

The win was St Clement's 15th in the Channel Islands' oldest annual football competition that dates back to 1895.

The event sees Jersey-born players put club loyalties aside and play for the parish they either currently live in, or were living in when they were born.

St Clement's victory ended a run of four successive wins by St Brelade, who were beaten in the quarter-finals.