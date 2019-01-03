Charlie Austin: Saints striker charged by FA over 'abusive' gesture in Man City defeat
- From the section Southampton
Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged by the Football Association over an 'abusive or insulting' gesture during his side's 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.
The 29-year-old appeared to make a two-fingered sign towards fans as he was substituted in the 68th minute of the match at St Mary's on Sunday.
The Englishman has until 18:00 GMT on Monday, 7 January to respond.
Southampton currently sit in the bottom three of the Premier League.
Saints drew 0-0 at Chelsea in the league on Wednesday night, with Austin coming on as a late substitute for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.