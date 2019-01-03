Charlie Austin: Saints striker charged by FA over 'abusive' gesture in Man City defeat

Charlie Austin was substituted in the 68th minute of the defeat to Manchester City

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged by the Football Association over an 'abusive or insulting' gesture during his side's 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.

The 29-year-old appeared to make a two-fingered sign towards fans as he was substituted in the 68th minute of the match at St Mary's on Sunday.

The Englishman has until 18:00 GMT on Monday, 7 January to respond.

Southampton currently sit in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Saints drew 0-0 at Chelsea in the league on Wednesday night, with Austin coming on as a late substitute for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.