Tony McMahon: Scunthorpe United sign Oxford United right-back on loan

Scunthorpe United have signed right-back Tony McMahon on loan from League One rivals Oxford United.

The 32-year-old has moved to Glanford Park until the end of the season.

McMahon moved to Oxford on a two-year deal in the summer and played 13 times for the U's, but has not featured in a league game for two months.

"He is a great professional but for personal reasons he wants to move closer to home right now," Oxford boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

