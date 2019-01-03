Rory Holden: Rochdale sign Bristol City forward on loan for rest of season

Rory Holden is yet to make a senior appearance for Bristol City since joining from Derry City in 2017

Rochdale have signed forward Rory Holden on loan from Championship side Bristol City until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at Barrow earlier this term, playing five times for the National League club.

"I've been here for a few weeks training with the boys and there are definitely positive vibes coming from training sessions," Holden said.

"I'm here to give my all, and do the best I can for the club and the team."

