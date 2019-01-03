Rory Holden: Rochdale sign Bristol City forward on loan for rest of season
-
- From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed forward Rory Holden on loan from Championship side Bristol City until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old spent time on loan at Barrow earlier this term, playing five times for the National League club.
"I've been here for a few weeks training with the boys and there are definitely positive vibes coming from training sessions," Holden said.
"I'm here to give my all, and do the best I can for the club and the team."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.