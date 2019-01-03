Tammy Abraham: Wolves keen to sign Chelsea striker

Abraham has scored 16 goals on loan at Aston Villa this season

Wolves are keen to sign striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, where he has scored 16 goals this season.

Wolves are exploring the possibility of exploiting a break clause in that deal to sign Abraham on a permanent basis.

Chelsea are assessing a number of their players currently out on loan and are yet to decide whether to recall Abraham, which they would have to do for any transfer to proceed.

Abraham joined Chelsea as a youth player, but is yet to start a match for the senior team.

Villa could bid for the striker themselves, although it is understood that will not happen, with manager Dean Smith ready to cover Abraham's departure with existing forwards in his squad - Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan - should the need arise.

Wolves are yet to make an offer for Abraham but their interest is genuine and they believe the player, who made two senior appearances for England in 2017, would welcome the opportunity to join a Premier League club after spending last season on loan at Swansea.

Under Fifa rules, no player can play in official matches for more than two teams in one season but it is not thought Abraham's substitute appearance for Chelsea in this season's Community Shield will prevent him making the move as it is not regarded as an 'official game'.