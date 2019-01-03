Daniel Lafferty: Peterborough United sign Sheffield United defender

Daniel Lafferty began his career at Celtic - and has 13 international caps

Sheffield United have loaned defender Daniel Lafferty to League One side Peterborough United for the remainder of the season.

Lafferty, 29, joins the Peterborough squad in time for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, having played just once for the Blades this term.

The Northern Ireland international is reunited with boss Steve Evans, who he played under at Rotherham in 2015.

"It will be good to work with Danny again," Evans told the club website.

"He had an excellent loan spell for me at Rotherham when he joined us from Burnley.

"He has had a magnificent spell at Sheffield United but because of the form of Enda Stevens he is down the pecking order and knowing the boy as I do, he wants to play football."

