Leon Britton: Swansea legend considering Llanelli Town move

Leon Britton had a brief spell with Sheffield United in 2010

Swansea legend Leon Britton could go from Premier League to Welsh football's top flight after being offered the chance to join Llanelli Town.

Britton's sparkling Swansea career ended in a Premier League fixture against Stoke last May.

Britton, 36, retired at the end of the 2017-18 season, but he is now considering a return with Llanelli.

The Reds are looking to strengthen as they bid to avoid relegation from the Welsh Premier League.

The signing of Britton would be a coup for the The Stebonheath Park club, who are currently second-from-bottom in the table.

Britton made more than 500 appearances for Swansea during the most successful period in their history, and now works as a club ambassador.

Should he sign for Llanelli, Britton would follow in the footsteps of Swansea's other ambassador, Lee Trundle.

Ex-Llanelli striker Trundle, 42, has just left Haverfordwest County to sign for Welsh League Division Three side Trefelin BGC.