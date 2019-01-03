Rosemount Rec: The father and son enjoying an Irish Cup 'fairytale'

Lee Cathcart joined Rosemount Rec from Shorts

Rosemount Rec manager Lee Cathcart doesn't always do as his father says - but, then, he doesn't have to as he is his father's boss. Well, at least while they're in the dugout.

Lee's dad Mark is part of his coaching staff at Rosemount, who on Saturday will become the first team from Division 1C of the Northern Amateur League to play in the fifth round of the Irish Cup when they travel to Glenavon.

The father and son have worked together throughout Lee's management career, which started eight years ago when he was 21 - four years after he had to stop playing because of a persistent knee injury.

"It's great to have my dad on board for advice as he's been there and done it," said Cathcart.

"He doesn't get involved as much as he did when I was younger but he does say his bit in the changing room. He is always there when I need to bounce things off him.

"He is the sensible head amongst the coaching staff and plays an important role alongside the other coaches."

'We're trying to prepare as normally as possible'

Cathcart is well aware of the enormity of the task facing the Greyabbey club at Mourneview, but was also keen to focus on the size of their achievement in reaching this stage.

Rosemount secured impressive victories over Annagh United, currently second in the Premier Intermediate League, and Amateur League Premier Division side Islandmagee to reach this stage of the cup.

"Getting to the fifth round really is huge for Rosemount and something we will remember forever," Cathcart continued.

"Realistically, we thought Annagh was going to be our big game in the Irish Cup, but once we beat them we started to get a bit of hope.

Rosemount's Ryan Stewart and Scott Ritchie with Glenavon's Rhys Marshall at the fifth round draw in Belfast in December

"There's no doubting the Glenavon game is the biggest of my career and that of most of my players, and we are keen to enjoy it, but we want to keep the preparations as normal as possible.

"We realise we are going to be under pressure for the majority of the match against Glenavon but we know we can't go there and just try and defend the edge of our box.

"We are a naturally attacking side, but we know we have to find a happy medium. Glenavon are excellent - they've lost a couple of games recently and are still sitting fourth in the league table."

A real family affair

Mark and Lee Cathcart are not the only father and son in the Rosemount camp, with goalkeeper Steven McKay the son of chairman Trevor.

The family element extends further - players Allan and Nicky Eccles are cousins while there is also a father and son in the club's second-team dugout in Kyle and Joe Doak.

Chairman McKay has almost a lifelong association with Rosemount, having played for and managed the club previously, and is hugely proud of the team's achievements.

"It really is a fairytale for a club from a small village like our's to be playing on this sort of stage," he said.

"I first started playing for Rosemount when I was 15 and never thought we would ever be involved in a game of this magnitude. Never mind winning the game - even if we scored a goal it would make our day."