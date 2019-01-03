Falkirk sign Motherwell's Ross MacLean and St Mirren's Ian McShane

Ross MacLean and Ian McShane have signed 18-month contracts

Falkirk have signed midfielders Ross MacLean and Ian McShane from Motherwell and St Mirren respectively as manager Ray McKinnon revamps his squad.

A third midfielder, Abdul Osman, who left Greek club Lamia in November, signed a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old MacLean had been on loan to Falkirk's Championship rivals Greenock Morton.

He and 26-year-old McShane, who made 10 appearances for St Mirren this season, have signed 18-month contracts.

It is McKinnon's first transfer window in charge since taking over from Paul Hartley in late August and his side sit bottom of the table, one point behind Partick Thistle.

MacLean has played 21 times for Morton, who sit fifth in the Championship, and the Bairns boss, who had signed the winger for the Greenock club, has described the product of Well's youth system as "a great young player".

McShane had joined St Mirren from Ross County in July 2017 but has struggled to win a starting place after helping the Paisley club win promotion.

However, McKinnon added: "He excelled for St Mirren last year as they won the Championship and was impressive in his time with Ross County too."

McShane departs St Mirren with manager Oran Kearney reshaping the squad he inherited from Alan Stubbs.

Midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick, who has made five appearances this season, was first to leave, returning to previous club Alloa Athletic on an 18-month contract.