Joe Maguire: Crawley Town extend defender's loan deal

Joe Maguire scored his first career goal against Newport in October

Crawley Town have extended the loan spell of defender Joe Maguire until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has featured 20 times for the Reds, scoring once, since arriving from Fleetwood Town in August.

"Joe is an excellent professional and I am sure he will play a big part for us in the second half of the season," Crawley head coach Gabriele Cioffi told the club website.

"We are pleased he has agreed to stay with us and help us climb the table."