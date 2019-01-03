Brad Collins: Chelsea keeper extends Burton loan stay

Bradley Collins has played 15 games for the Brewers during his loan from Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed to extend the loan of goalkeeper Brad Collins to Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has played 15 games for the Brewers, including their EFL Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough, and kept four clean sheets.

"We're pleased to be extending Brad's loan spell with us," Burton boss Nigel Clough said.

"He is being pushed in training every day by the other keepers and we're pleased to get him tied down."

Should both Burton and Chelsea - who take on Manchester City and Tottenham respectively - get through to the EFL Cup final, Collins could face his parent club.

He had a loan spell at Forest Green Rovers last season, but is yet to make his senior bow for the Blues.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.