Luke Thomas: Derby County winger to stay at Coventry City for rest of season

Derby County have extended the loan of winger Luke Thomas to League One side Coventry City for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

Thomas, 19, joined the Sky Blues in August and has since scored three goals in 24 games for Mark Robins' side.

The former Cheltenham Town player has only played two first-team games for his parent club since signing for them in January 2016.

He signed a new four-year deal with the Rams at the start of the season.

