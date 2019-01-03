Luke Thomas: Derby County winger to stay at Coventry City for rest of season
-
- From the section Coventry
Derby County have extended the loan of winger Luke Thomas to League One side Coventry City for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.
Thomas, 19, joined the Sky Blues in August and has since scored three goals in 24 games for Mark Robins' side.
The former Cheltenham Town player has only played two first-team games for his parent club since signing for them in January 2016.
He signed a new four-year deal with the Rams at the start of the season.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.