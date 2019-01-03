Pelle Clement: Reading midfielder leaves for PEC Zwolle

Pelle Clement made 28 of his 29 appearances for Reading last season

Reading midfielder Pelle Clement has joined Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The move re-unites the 22-year-old with former boss Jaap Stam - who left the Royals in March 2018 and took over at Zwolle last week.

Clement made 29 appearances in total after joining from Ajax in June 2017, but has played just one game this season in the EFL Cup in August.

Reading are currently 23rd in the Championship, five points from safety.

