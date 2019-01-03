Shawn McCoulsky: Forest Green Rovers sign Bristol City striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Shawn McCoulsky scores late winner for Newport

Forest Green Rovers have signed Bristol City striker Shawn McCoulsky for an undisclosed fee

The 21-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, having spent the first part of this season on loan at Southend United in League One.

He was on loan at Newport County last season and scored the winner as they knocked Championship side Leeds United out of the FA Cup in the third round.

McCoulsky played just once as a substitute for Bristol City in 2016.

"He has scored goals wherever he has been and the more goals you have got in your team, the better," Forest Green manager Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I am sure he will be a brilliant acquisition for us. It's probably not the big name everyone would crave but you're not guaranteed anything because of a name."

McCoulsky has scored scored 15 goals for EFL clubs, but his winner for Newport against Leeds in the FA Cup is his most memorable

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.