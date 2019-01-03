Jade Bailey: Reading Women sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Jade Bailey is an England Under-23 international

Reading Women have signed Chelsea midfielder Jade Bailey on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in defence, spent time out after tearing an anterior cruciate knee ligament in April 2017.

Bailey started her career at Arsenal, where she won the FA Cup in 2014.

She made 16 appearances in her first season with Chelsea and joins a Reading side who are fifth in the Women's Super League table.