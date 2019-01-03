Janoi Donacien: Ipswich Town sign Accrington Stanley defender on permanent deal

Janoi Donacien is yet to be capped by St Lucia

Ipswich Town have completed the permanent signing of Accrington's Janoi Donacien after the defender's work permit application was cleared.

The 25-year-old, from St Lucia, joined on an initial loan deal in July as he awaited relevant Home Office paperwork.

He was signed by former Ipswich manager Paul Hurst but has not featured since Paul Lambert took charge in October.

League One Accrington said they would use the transfer fee - reported to be £750,000 - to buy new dressing rooms.

The Tractor Boys, who are bottom of the Championship, travel to Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

