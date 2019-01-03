Christian Eriksen: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says deal would be 'fantastic'

The Denmark international scored his fourth goal in six games on Tuesday

It would be "fantastic" if midfielder Christian Eriksen committed his long-term future to Tottenham, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 26-year-old's contract ends in 2020, with a new deal yet to be agreed.

The Dane scored his fourth goal in six games in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Cardiff.

"Eriksen is important to Tottenham. You would like this player with you but he has every right to do what he wants," said Pochettino before Friday's FA Cup third-round tie at League Two Tranmere.

"It will be fantastic if he will commit to the club for a long-term. He is happy here. He is showing his commitment. It's not only in our hands."

According to Tottenham, Eriksen has scored 19 Premier League goals from outside the box - more than any other player in the division since making his debut in September 2013.