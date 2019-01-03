Jermain Defoe: Rangers set to sign Bournemouth striker, 36, on 18-month loan

Defoe has had to settle for being a substitute at Bournemouth this term

Rangers are poised to sign Bournemouth's former England striker Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan deal.

The 36-year-old has been restricted to just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and hasn't scored since the end of March.

He will bolster Steven Gerrard's attacking options as the Ibrox club seek to maintain their challenge to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Rangers are level on points with their city rivals, having played a game more.

Defoe will add experience and proven goalscoring ability to a Rangers squad which currently only has Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty as recognised strikers.

The London-born striker has scored more than 200 goals in a 20-year career featuring spells at West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bournemouth, as well as Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Defoe, who also scored 20 goals in his 57 outings for England, is expected to join Rangers on a forthcoming warm-weather training camp in Tenerife during the current winter break.

They return to action against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup on Friday, 18 January, before facing Kilmarnock away in the Premiership five days later.

The terms of the deal mean Bournemouth will retain the option of recalling Defoe either this summer or in January 2020.

Rangers are also expected to re-sign Southampton's Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, with talks continuing over either a loan or permanent deal.