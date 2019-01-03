Friday's back pages 3 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46751399 Read more about sharing. In the Times, "Sane ignites title race" In the Guardian, it is also all about "igniting the title race" In the Daily Mirror, a reference to the reduction in Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League In the Daily Star, "Sansation" In the Express, "Pep's men check Klopp's charge" In the Daily Mail, "lethal Leroy stuns Klopp" In i Sport, "City end Liverpool's shot at an unbeaten season"