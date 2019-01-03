Keylor Navas: Arsenal boss Unai Emery rules out move for Real Madrid keeper

Keylor Navas has 86 caps for Costa Rica

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has ruled out a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the January transfer window.

Spanish newspaper Sport claimed the Gunners had made a 16m euro (£14m) bid for the Costa Rica international, who has lost his starting spot to former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal signed Bernd Leno in the summer and the German has since replaced Petr Cech as first choice.

When asked if Arsenal were interested in Navas, 32, Emery said: "Not true."

The Spaniard added he was "very happy" with Arsenal's three first-team goalkeepers Leno, Cech and Emiliano Martinez.

"We've never spoken about Keylor Navas," he said.

Cech, 36, is likely to start when Arsenal face League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Czech started the season as Arsenal's No.1 before suffering a hamstring injury against Watford in September that saw him replaced by Leno, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 22m euros (£20m) in June.

Leno, 26, has gone on to make 15 Premier League appearances this season, but has kept only one clean sheet.