Bolton Wanderers may be without three players because of registration embargo

Bolton Wanderers are 22nd in the Championship, three points adrift of safety

Bolton may be without Christian Doidge, Remi Matthews and Gary O'Neil for their FA Cup tie against Walsall after being placed under a registration embargo, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

It is understood the Championship side are under the embargo as they owe money to at least one outstanding creditor.

The trio cannot play unless permission is granted by the English Football League and Football Association.

Dialogue between the club, EFL and FA is expected to continue on Friday.

Doidge and Matthews both initially joined on loan deals which were set to be made permanent in January, while O'Neil arrived on a short-term contract in the summer which is now due to be renewed.

However, the players will be ineligible to play on Saturday if the club's debts remain outstanding.