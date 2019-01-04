Yoga and being teetotal - McCauley challenges football's drinking taboo

McCauley scored Coleraine's opening goal in the May's Irish Cup final - the Bannsiders' first triumph in 15 years

Playing football is a dream that for many, and for the lucky few, they are determined to grab with both hands.

But Darren McCauley says he only starting appreciating his sporting prowess, and life away from the pitch, when he made the decision to give up alcohol and adopt a more philosophical approach to the world.

The Coleraine winger is hoping that being open about his choices can help other players who struggle with alcohol, which is often associated with football in Northern Ireland.

The Derry/Londonderry native has just completed one year being teetotal, and feels it has impacted how he approaches life and football.

"Growing up in Derry, drinking culture is a big thing," says the 27-year-old, "I would have been a late starter at the age of 16 when a lot of younger kids at the age of 14 or 15 were drinking.

Darren McCauley rejoined Coleraine in 2014 after spells with Derry City and Institute

"I drunk quite heavily at 17-18 but then I got a chance at Celtic and that opened me up to a life away from Derry City.

"With Celtic, going full-time and being in a professional environment, you're away from that bubble of being in Derry you have the opportunity to change.

"For me it was the opportunity to leave Northern Ireland and start something fresh and new. It was surreal.

"It was the best time of my life. I was training with Scott Brown, Scott McDonald and Paddy McCourt, who was in his prime. Cleaning the boots and all - it's pinch yourself moments. It's part and parcel of trying to make it as a footballer."

Falling out of love with football - and back into it again

But when his football dream in Scotland ended, plus attempts at scholarships in America, McCauley admits he fell out of love with the game and alcohol became a larger factor in his life.

"I had really lost interest in football and I wasn't sure why. When I came home from America, I was on the dole and I wasn't playing football.," he reflects.

"I was 19 and on the football scrapheap. It's only the past couple of years when I look back and realise that alcohol was the main problem and I didn't even realise it."

McCauley cites a breakdown of a relationship as the moment he realised he wanted to make a change, not only with alcohol but with his mental health.

"Breaking up with an ex-girlfriend, I think that was the thing that made me want to change," he admits.

McCauley also took part in a 'sleep out' in Dublin to raise awareness about homelessness in his home city

"Things would happen and things would escalate when alcohol was involved so I thought it would be a good time to go off alcohol and see what improvements it would make in my life to see how much it was holding me back."

After making the change to his lifestyle, McCauley joked that he had to switch his phone off to cope with adjusting to life while still being part of a drinking culture.

"I've actually had some really good night outs and people have responded more positively than I thought. I was almost embarrassed at the start to tell people I wasn't drinking but as time went on I realised people respected that.

"I did do a lot of yoga and meditation which really helped," he admits. "I sought out people who wanted me to do well as well as finding a group of friends who I would keep close to me."

After six months off alcohol, McCauley made his lifestyle change public and was surprised by the "positive and encouraging" reaction.

He added: "It was almost like people realised there was something wrong in the town, especially with young fellas in Derry, almost an epidemic, so after the post went out it was like I can't let these people down."

Filling the void

McCauley has been using the hasthag #1YearNoBeer to promote his new-found lifestyle

"You're forced to do things that are different," says McCauley on the absence of alcohol in his life. "The yoga, meditation, travel and having the money to do it.

"I would have spent a fortune on drink. I wouldn't have had the money to do the things I always wanted to do like travel to India, doing my teacher training. I couldn't have done that without going off alcohol.

"Mediation and yoga has really helped - the power of positive thinking. It was helping other people and it gives me something to live for."

"Yoga is something that I'm naturally good at. It's a tough balance, on one hand I like getting out of my own head and talking to people and talking about feelings but I do like being me and having my own thoughts.

"In that sense yoga has helped me. There's something about the poses and the breathing technique and the whole philosophy behind it that has a spiritual profound impact on me and I can't really explain it."

Poetry in motion

With his public image in the Irish Premiership, McCauley acknowledges his actions have been open to some jibes from rival fans but he feels he can brush it off.

"Putting myself out there has put pressure on me but it also keeps me motivated. It also can open me up to criticism but if it is helping someone then who cares.

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Premiership: Bannsiders bard McCauley is poetry motion

The ability to be self-expressive without alcohol can be tough so it's something I've tried to do with poetry.

"It is daunting. If you're growing up and you're expressing yourself you get slagged off.

"I think times are changing and we're aware of mental health. For me, going off the drink was a step in the right direction and if that helps someone else, especially if that is someone or who is young or who is a footballer, then that's my job done.

McCauley would 'consider' Derry City return

McCauley scored twice on his return to the Brandywell against Institute in December, and the the former Derry City man admits he would consider a return to his former side.

Declan Devine's return to the manager's seat at the Brandywell has witnessed a change of transfer policy with several former Derry City players returning to the League of Ireland side.

Irish Cup winning team-mate Ciaron Harkin has already made the switch back to his boyhood club in the January window, and McCauley admits that he would be temped to follow suit if the opportunity arose.

"It's something I would consider," he admits, "It's my hometown team, and obviously I have an affinity with the club and with the city, so it's something that I would need to consider.

"Coleraine have been very good to me and I'm a Coleraine player so I have to be professional with them and look forward to the next game that I'm playing for them.

"So that's my main focus but if the opportunity comes up then that's something that I'll need to consider.