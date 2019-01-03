Padraig Amond: Striker signs Newport County contract extension

Padraig Amond has scored 15 goals in 32 games this season for Newport

Newport County striker Padraig Amond has triggered a clause in his contract to extend his stay until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old joined the League Two club from Hartlepool United in August 2017.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 player has scored 30 goals in 87 games so far for the Exiles.

"It is great for the football club that Podge has extended his deal," Newport manager Mike Flynn said.

"Not only is he one of the best strikers in the league, but he is also a top professional and I am so glad he is one of ours for another season."

Amond started his career at his hometown club Shamrock Rovers and continued to play in Ireland before venturing to Portugal, where he made 17 appearances for Pacos de Ferreira.

He has also played for Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Grimsby Town.