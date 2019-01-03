Chelsea fan fined and banned for three years for homophobic chant at Brighton

Chelsea won the match at the Amex 2-1

A Chelsea fan has been fined £965 and banned from attending football matches for three years after being found guilty of homophobic chants.

George Bradley, 20, pleaded guilty to the offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

It happened last month during Chelsea's game with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton said: "We would remind all fans that we will not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour at the stadium."

Sussex Police's football policing officer Darren Balkham added: "This was a great example of the stewarding and policing operation at the stadium taking action when incidents occur.

"I would urge any supporter attending the Amex to report these incidents to either a steward or police officer to allow us to take action at the time."

Last month Chelsea suspended four supporters from attending matches while an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling takes place.

Also last month Chelsea condemned a vocal minority of their fans for anti-Semitic chants during a Europa League match with MOL Vidi in Hungary.