Partick Thistle sign Livingston defender Steven Saunders & Celtic keeper Conor Hazard on loan

Steven Saunders previously had spells at Motherwell, Ross County and Dumbarton

Partick Thistle have signed defender Steven Saunders from Livingston and goalkeeper Conor Hazard on a six-month loan from Celtic.

The Glasgow side, a point off the bottom of the Scottish Championship, are battling to avoid a second successive relegation.

Saunders, 27, has joined on an 18-month contract after being restricted to just five games for Livingston this season.

Hazard, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Falkirk.