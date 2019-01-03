Partick Thistle sign Livingston defender Steven Saunders & Celtic keeper Conor Hazard on loan
-
- From the section Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle have signed defender Steven Saunders from Livingston and goalkeeper Conor Hazard on a six-month loan from Celtic.
The Glasgow side, a point off the bottom of the Scottish Championship, are battling to avoid a second successive relegation.
Saunders, 27, has joined on an 18-month contract after being restricted to just five games for Livingston this season.
Hazard, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Falkirk.